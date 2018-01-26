Students participate in Australian Education Expo

Staff Reporter

After successfully organizing the first expo in Lahore the second exhibition of the series was held at Serena Hotel Islamabad. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities.

Students appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of an ideal platform offering Free counselling sessions with official representatives of top ranked international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.