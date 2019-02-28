Students of PU show solidarity with army

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Thursday led a massive rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army. PU teachers, officers, employees and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The rally was taken out from College of Earth and Environmental Sciences chowk in which participants were carrying banners and posters lauding the valor of Pakistan Army. The participants chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Army and against Indian aggression. Addressing the participants, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that Pakistan Army was No 1 Army of the world and had the capacity to defend the borders. He said that the timely response by Pakistan Air Force showed Pakistan’s supremacy over India and the capacity of our armed forces was unmatched. He said that India should openly accept the dialogue offer of Prime Minister Imran Khan and avoid conflict.

He said that the nation stand united with Pakistan Army and India must restrain herself from launching such cowardly attacks. He said that our wish to ensure peace in the region must not be taken as weakness.

