Students of Mastung visit Parliament House

A 58-member student delegation of Cadet College Mastung Balochistan, province on Tuesday visited Parliament House.

The Senate staff warmly welcomed the delegation on arrival at Parliament House.

Cadets also visited Unsung Heroes of Democracy Enclave, Gali-e-Dastoor, Senate Museum and Senate Hall. The cadets took keen interest in the historical displays and statues of prominent politicians of the country at Senate Museum.

The Senate staff also briefed the cadets about the importance of parliamentary system in Nation building and the role of upper house in promoting national cohesion and harmony among federating units.—APP

