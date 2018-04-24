Students of Law College Sopore, GDC Anantnag stage protests

Kathua rape, murder

Srinagar

The students of Law College Students Sopore Monday took out a protest rally against the Kathua girl, who was rape inside a temple by the gang of Hindus of a week in second week of January this year.

The protesting students raised anti-BJP slogans during the peaceful rally. The students demanded strict action and punishment for the accused.

In Anantnag clashes erupted between the students of Government Boys Degree College Anantnag and the government forces on Monday.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that the protesting youth tried to take out a rally against the Kathua girl, who was raped and murder inside a temple by the gang of eight Hindus for a week in second week of this January.

The deployed forces didn’t allow the protesting students to come out of the college, ensuing in clashes between the students and the government forces.

The clashes went to for some time after which situation returned to normal. No students was injured during the clashes.—RK