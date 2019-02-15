Students of 5th class irked at ‘out of pattern’ Islamiyat paper

Zubair Qureshi

Some 25,000 students appearing in 5th class centralized exams being conducted by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were upset on Thursday as the paper of Islamiyat (Islamic studies) was set ‘out of pattern.’

It was the third paper of the 5th class centralized exams being held in 137 examination centres set up by the FDE, in far and wide of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and also in all those areas that come under its jurisdiction.

After the exam was over, Thursday, the anxious parents and teachers of the students who complained the questions were not given as they were told rushed to the board officials. However they were told that their grievances would be looked into and if found correct some concession would be given.

A lady teacher of class 5 students of an Islamabad Model School confirmed to Pakistan Observer that according to guidelines shared by the FDE before the exams of the class 5, the Islamic studies paper was divided into four parts including Nazra.

According to the guidelines, the Second and Fourth Parts consisted of short questions while the Third Part comprised long questions. The students needed to attempt each question according to the instructions.

The problem came up when they found in the Second Part some questions which they were told would be asked in Part Three of the paper. They were required to convert those longer questions into shorter form.

“Technically the paper was not out of syllabus,” said she adding since the 5th class students are young and were briefed that Second Part would consist of short questions they were upset to see change in pattern and thus many of them either left the questions un-attempted or failed to convert their long questions into shorter form, she said.

An official of the FDE when contacted said they received complaints from almost all the examinations centres. “We are looking into the matter and would grant some relaxation to students for that mix-up,” he said. Muhammad Zaheer, father of a class 5 student, expressed his disappointment saying his son was a position holder but ‘today when he came out of the examination centre, he was crying.’ The Board should have set the questions according to the guidelines, he said.

