Students must equip with modern technologies in energy field

Observer Report

Peshawar

Tahawar Hussain, Member Energy, Planning Commission Ministry of Planning, and Development and Reforms has urged the students to fully benefit from the modern technologies of the energy field so that they could help utilize the untapped natural resources for the socio-economic progress and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the students of Masters Degree Energy Management and Sustainability Program at the UET Peshawar.

Tahawar Hussain appreciated launching of MS in Energy Management and Sustainability (MSEMS) and said that it was timely and important initiative which will help equip the prospective students with skills and knowledge to tap Pakistan’s energy sector and to create managers who can construct and manage mega energy projects.

Tahawar Hussain visited UET Peshawar and gave a thought provoking speech to students of MS in Energy Management and Sustainability on ‘Sustainability and Complex Decision Making in the Public Sector’.

Foreseeing future challenges, Mr. Hussain endorsed and stressed for investing in capacity building of youth through this high level Master’s Degree Programme, a platform initiated jointly by UET, Peshawar & KPOGCL at US-Pakistan Center of Advanced Studies-Energy (UPCAS-E).

He added, capacity building of future energy managers is the need of hour and proactive approach to deal with future National and Global sustainability issues in public sector.

Mr. Hussain highlighted the current challenges of public sector complex system decision making and policy issues. He added that, public sector should shift towards sustainability and system dynamics based on need assessment.

Mr. Tahawar said “MSEMS programme, we will get energy managers who will manage future mega projects. MSEMS will have a multiplier effect on the development of the energy sector of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cater to the energy and industry needs of qualified professionals.”

He guided the students about how to make sustainable and complex decisions while being a part of public sector organization. He added that in shaping the industry on a sustainable basis we need to get prepared to face the challenges.

He said, MSEMS program aims can strengthening the alliance between industry, academia and government in the energy sector and will help create robust business partnerships between organizations and institutes.