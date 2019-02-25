Student’s murder

A final year young female student (Nimra Baig) of Dow Medial University of Health Sciences died in an encounter between Police and robbers in Karachi the other day near Anda Mor, North Karachi. The police took the student to hospital where she later died.

It was second heartbreaking incident that took place in Karachi this month. Before this, it was Irshad Ranjhani, a Sindhi nationalist leader who was brutally killed on February 06. I do believe that such incidents happened because of the police negligence.

I urge Sindh government that security of the country’s largest city should be tightened and must ask the law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security of the citizens rather than negligence so that no such incident could take place in future. Concerned authorities should also provide justice to the victim’s family by apprehending and punishing culprits.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

