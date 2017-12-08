Students may get additional marks for planting trees: minister

City Reporter

Students of Punjab may get additional marks for planting trees, suggestion in this regard is under consideration, said Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Begum Zakia Shahnawaz.

Addressing a seminar regarding climate change at University of Central Punjab (UCP) here Thursday, she said that the step would be taken to encourage students to participate in the tree plantation campaign.

The minister said that there was dire need to create awareness about importance of trees and every member of society should realise his responsibility in this regard.

She said that the department was making all-out efforts to create awareness about people about the bad effects of climate change and taking strict action against violation of environment laws.