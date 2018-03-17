Students leave for Turkey

Staff Reporter

Bahria University in collaboration with Altinbas University, Istanbul, Turkey has sent 7 student on Erasmus+ Exchange Program for spring, 2018 semester. During their stay in Turkey, students will be studying in their relevant departments on fully funded scholarships.

Studying and interacting with Global culture allows students to not only build advanced global skills, but also to learn about foreign cultures. Bahria University also has academic partnerships with several Universities across the globe.