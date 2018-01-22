Students learning Chinese language anticipate job opportunities under CPEC

Islamabad

The first batch of Pakistani students, who recently completed the two-year Chinese language course in a Chinese university, anticipates good employment opportunities in the ongoing development projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The batch, comprising 66 students selected on merit under the Punjab Government’s Scholarship Program, were graduated from Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) here last week. Malik Usama Hamid, a student from Sharaqpur who has completed the Chinese language course told APP on Sunday that he intends to become a Chinese language teacher. ‘I have a passion to learn and teach Chinese language to further promote deep-rooted friendship between our two countries.’

Chinese is an interesting and beautiful language. Although it is difficult to learn Chinese language, but it is imperative to learn more about China and it culture, he added. Another students from Jhelum district, Aasma Raja said, ‘I have learned Chinese language during my stay here and hope it will greatly be beneficial for my future life.’ She opined that now the Chinese has become second international language after English, adding, ‘I am anticipating a lot of opportunities under the CPEC after returning to homeland.’ Tanzeela, hailing from Pakpattan said that during studying the Chinese language, she had an opportunity to observe the Chinese people and their culture.

She said that it would fill communication gap and bring closer the people of two friendly nations. This course would have not only economic benefits but would promote education and cultural exchanges between the two peoples. They opined that the number of students is increasing with the passage of time because of job opportunities for Pakistanis who can also speak good Chinese in the projects under the CPEC.

The students could see the tides changing and expect that knowing Chinese would mean more job opportunities, in Pakistan and in China. This is reflected in many students’ responses when asked about their interest in learning the language.—APP