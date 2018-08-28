Students lauded for showing good result

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Maqbool Ahmed, the principal City Public High School, on Monday has said that hard work, clarity of purpose and strong commitment to achieve the set objective were the keys for the students to gain success. While addressing the students at school he also praised those bright ones who had played their role in achieving remarkable results in the matriculation examinations of 2018 under the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala.

He told that Khadija Majeed (Roll No. 509711) of the girls section of the school, had obtained 1081 marks and secured first position in the Sialkot district and fifth in the BISE Gujranwala. He also mentioned Saleha Fatima (1061 marks), Momena Mahem (1060 marks), Ahmed Nadeem (1036 marks), Umar Hanif (1031 marks).

Share on: WhatsApp