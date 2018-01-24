Students involved in PU clash arrested

PU heads resolve to ensure university peace

Staff Reporter

The police on Tuesday arrested accused involved in a clash between two student groups in the Punjab University’s Electrical Engineering Department on Monday. According to police, a clash again erupted between two groups of students, when they staged a protest demonstration at New Campus. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and arrested those involved in clash.

The police also fired tear-gas shells to disperse students. The police teams conducted raids at university hostels to arrest some students. In the wake of the clash, vehicular traffic at Canal Bank Road, Wahdat Road and other adjoining roads remained jammed for quite some time. Later, the City Traffic Police regulated the traffic flow. Cases have also been registered against the accused students.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a flag march in surroundings of the university to maintain law and order. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, SP Iqbal Town Umer Farooq, SP Anti-Riot Nadeem Khokhar and more than 100 policemen participated in the flag march. Meanwhile, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakriya Zakir has chaired a high level meeting of all heads of departments at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday. Deans of various faculties and a large number of heads of departments participated in the meeting.

The teachers expressed the resolve to adopt zero tolerance policy against vandalism and vowed that nobody would be allowed to take law into hands. The meeting decided to take action against the culprits involved in the incident across the board.

The meeting decided to prepare centralized database system so that any culprit who is found in any incident of violence could be identified with accurate information. The meeting decided to admit students on Balochistan’s reserved quota through nominations from Government of Balochistan.

The meeting also decided to improve attendance system through biometric devices and implement biometric system in letter and spirit in the hostels. The meeting also discussed to begin E-lane system at the entry points of the university.

In a press statement, the university spokesman said that as many as 37 students had been suspended who were initially found involved in the incident and disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against them.