Students hold protests against Kulgam killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, anti-India rotests erupted at Kashmir University and different colleges against the fresh killing of civilians by the Indian forces in Kulgam district, today.

Hundreds of Kashmir University students raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans marched in the university campus to condemn the Indian brutal action at Khudwani in Kulgam.

Groups of students who were returning from their respective tuition centers also held protests at Iqbal Market in Sopore town and tried to block the road. The authorities have already suspended class work in Degree College Sopore to prevent students from staging protests.

Students of Government Degree College Handwara also boycotted classes and hit the streets against the killings. The authorities fearing protests ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora and Islamabad districts on Wednesday.—KMS