Students hold demo in Rajouri against rape, murder of girl

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the students of Government Post Graduate College, Rajouri, in Jammu region staged a protest demonstration against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua district.

The eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, was raped and murdered in Heranagar area of the Hindu-dominated district a few days ago and her body was found in a forest.

The students of the college including girls assembled on college gate and took out a protest rally holding placards and banners in their hands. The protesting students raised slogans against the puppet administration and questioned the working of the authorities who were dealing with the case of kidnapping and murder of the minor girl. They demanded of the authorities to bring the culprits of this heinous crime to book.—KMS