Students graduate from Huawei ICT Academy

Staff Reporter

Kohat

The first batch of technologically-trained students has graduated from Huawei’s ICT Academy in the remote city of Kohat. The HCIA certification exam was conducted last week where 66 candidates enrolled in the first batch of training from which 55 took the exam, 48 passed and got the HCIA certification. This certification covers network fundamentals like connection methods of popular networks, their construction etc.

The academy at Kohat University of Science and Technology, KPK was inaugurated in May.