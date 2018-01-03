Students to get higher education in hometowns

Quetta

Pashtunkhua Milli Awami Party’s Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Agha Liaquat Tuesday said that more than Rs 4 billion had been spent in his constituency Pashin on development projects, including establishment of 20 new primary schools, 7 water supply schemes, construction of dams and roads, Schemes for sports, solar energy, irrigation and Filter plants projects.

Talking to APP here, he said that now female students could study in their home town and they did not need to move to other cities for higher studies.

MPA said establishment of Sardar Bahadur Women University Campus Pashin was as example of efforts made by the government in the field of education. A Tribal belonging to Pashin Batazai has donated 100 acres of land for construction of this Campus.—APP