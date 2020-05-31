Students from Class I-XII stand promoted

Forensic drama being staged to save PM, ATMs from sugar scam: Ghani

Staff Reporter

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that this year all students from class I to class XII will be promoted to classes without giving exams and those who fail will also be given passing marks.

“There will be no special exams this year and students who want to improve their subjects will be given the opportunity to take the exam next year. We have not stopped private educational institutions from opening from today if they want, but we have stopped the teaching process and no school can start teaching without the permission of the government.”

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at his office on Sunday. Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Rashid Rabbani was also present on the occasion.

He said Imran Niazi and his ATMs are involved in the report of the sugar scandal Commission and now a forensic drama is being created to save them. The Prime Minister himself gave permission to import sugar in the cabinet meeting and later he also gave permission to import another one lakh tonnes and due to this 300 billion rupees from the pockets of the poor people of the country. “The aim of the NAB-Niazi Nexus is not to eradicate corruption but to eradicate the opposition.”

Asked about the announcement of opening of educational institutions on June 15 by the associations of private educational institutions, he said, “We have not stopped the opening of private educational institutions. If they want, they can open them from today, but we have stopped the teaching process.” And no school can start teaching without the permission of the government. He said that we have announced not to open educational institutions from June 1 while no date has been given for opening and we will take a decision after reviewing the situation and formulating education policy in the steering committee. “In the current situation, I don’t think any parent would send their children to school,” he said.

Ghani said that for the last several days PTI has started a propaganda against PPP and PML-N in the name of Sugar scandal. He said that all the things in the sugar Scandal Commission should be subsidized. The tax was collected, a JIT was set up and all inquiries were completed and references were made. If all this has happened in the past, we ask the Prime Minister and his cronies why this commission was formed. According to the TROs of this commission, the increase in sugar prices in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and as a result of which more than Rs 300 billion was to be taken out of the pockets of the people. He said that the main reason for the increase in sugar prices in the report of this commission was to import 1 million metric tonnes of sugar and later to allow another 100,000 tonnes and this was the responsibility of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister. There are decisions given in the meeting and it is because of this permission that the price of sugar has gone up.

Saeed Ghani said that the Prime Minister had constituted the commission on February 20 and submitted its report on March 9. After that, it should have been acted upon, but since the report included all the ATMs of Imran Khan in which Asad Omar, Razzaq Dawood, Hafeez Sheikh, Bazdar and Imran Khan himself are among those in charge, so after the report of this commission, the drama of forensic has been started. “I ask the NAB why it does not see this Rs 300 billion corruption and why it did not take action against Imran Niazi and his ATM after the commission’s report,” Ghani said.