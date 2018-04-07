Students from 70 universities taking part in event

First Youth Carnival at IST

Zubair Qureshi

Students of various departments and disciplines from around seventy universities of the country displayed their skills and performance in academic and extra-curricular activities at the first Youth Carnival 2018 that kicked off at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) for three days. This is one of the biggest events nationwide featuring 70 different events with the participation of about 40 universities from all over Pakistan.

The carnival encompasses diverse blend of events providing means of interest to a wide variety of aptitudes. The students are called upon to display their, oratory, planning, technical, artistic and cognitive skills while participating in various competitions. Such an activity of getting to know people from various parts of the country develops a broader vision and tolerance towards others.

Noted poet Muhammad Jalil Aali (TI) educationist was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. While addressing on the occasion, he said the co-curricular activities in educational institutions are very important. These activities help students to develop an understanding of human nature, how to lead and be lead, the dynamics of working in a team, motivating people and getting the maximum output from them. He also emphasized on the importance of role models, how the virtues of fairness, politeness, integrity and honesty helps in achieving the high standards in professional life. Head of Department of Student Affairs IST, Dr. Najam Abbas also emphasized on the importance of co-curricular activities in building student personality and shaping up into responsible citizens. Engr. Ishaat Saboor Registrar IST was also present on the occasion.

Day 1 comprised English and Urdu Declamations, Galactica, Environmental Solutions, Space Moot, Photo-story, IYC Flashback, Consulting Engineering, IYC Selfie, E- Poster, Bilingual Journalism, Bilingual Essay Writing, Bilingual Story Writing, Parliamentary Debates, DOTA-2, T-shirt Designing, Painting, Calligraphy, Glider, Bridge Structure Design,Drama,Mime, Digital Logic, Micro-controller program, Tennis, Table tennis, Basketball and Futsal.

Day 2 comprised Qiraat and Hamd/Naat Competitions, Poetry and Bait Baazi, Extempore English and Urdu, Smart Innovation Challenge, Physics Expert, Air Crash Inquiries, CAD Modeling, DOTA 2, Water Para Project, Sketching and Visage Canvas, Egg Drop Competition, Recycle to Model, Circuit Debugging, Mathematical Hunt, Community Sservices Project Management, The Big Idea, IYC Selfie, Wall Graffiti, Gravity Vehicle, Wind Mill Challenge, Solo and Duet Singing, Solo and Group Dances.