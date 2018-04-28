Students forced to take to streets: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the students are being forced to take to streets due to denial of space where they could express their opinion freely.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said, “No space is being given to students to express their opinion or register protest in a democratic and peaceful manner as all student bodies and forums stand banned by the puppet authorities.”

He called upon the Indian government to reconsider its policy of repression. “The Indian government should realize the futility of repression as a policy and allow student forums so that students don’t need to come on roads to be heard,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement through military might but would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the Kashmiris’ would take the struggle for securing their right to self-determination to its logical conclusion at all costs. He said that the use of force by the Indian police on students especially female students after the tragic incident of rape and murder of Kathua minor girl was unjust and condemnable.

The forum Chairman also denounced the use of force by police inside Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, where students were peacefully protesting against the anti-people policies of the so-called rulers.—KMS