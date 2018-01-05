Students forced to take open-air classes

Pasrur

Despite tall claims of Punjab government regarding developments in education sector, students of Government Boys Primary School, Rajadewali are forced to take classes in open air despite intense cold. The school is situated in Parsur, a subdivision (tehsil) of Sialkot District, where two out of four rooms have been bulldozed owing to poor conditions and students sit on mats outside.

There are no toilets, boundary wall and security for pupils who are suffering from different diseases due to intense weather conditions. The locals complained that they have forwarded applications to relevant education officer, Member National Assembly (MNA).—INP