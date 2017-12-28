Students familiarized with university environment

Rawalpindi

An investiture ceremony held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Research Farm Koont, to welcome the newly enrolled students to familiarize them with university’s environment.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, welcoming the new entrants, highlighting the university’s efforts for quality education, he said PMAS-AAUR had been striving to provide access to quality literature by facilitating the students with modern technologies.

He stressed the students to work hard and focus on research activities with an aim to lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

Vice Chancellor congratulated the students for becoming the part of this prestigious institution.

He said this university provides an environment that enables its students to develop their academic moral and spiritual excellence and this institution endeavores professionalism and demands a sense of responsibility from its students.

On the occasion, the senior tutor, deans/ directors of the institutes/ divisions, controller of examination and chairperson of different departments also addressed the students.—APP