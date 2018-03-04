Students facing accommodation problems

Students of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing accommodation problems due to lack of hostels. Educational institutions have shortage of accommodation and proper facilities for students who are left with no choice but to rent rooms in private hostels. A student Sohail Khan said, “ unhygienic food is served in private hostels and there are no proper arrangements for keeping the rooms and bathrooms clean.” He said that they charged extra for breakfast and laundry. He further said, “charges of private rooms are out of reach of students as the hostels are charging Rs 7000 to 10000 for one bed.”

Another student said, “the students coming from other cities are facing problems as most of the colleges and universities in the twin cities are without hostels.”

He also complained of bad behaviour of the owners of the hostels.—APP

