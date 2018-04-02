Students express concerns over PMDC’s decision of exorbitant raise in registration fee

Zubair Qureshi

A decision by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s (PMDC) to increase registration fee has raised serious concerns among the students. While talking to Pakistan Observer, a number of students said already they were paying exorbitant fee, particularly in the private medical institutions and now the latest step by the PMDC will add to their financial burden.

A notification dated March 27 signed by Registrar PMDC Dr Wasim Hashmi states that in pursuance of Section 33 of the PMDC Ordinance 1962 as amended vide Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Act 2012 the council has approved a revision in the student registration fee.

It may be mentioned here that the existing fee for the undergraduate students of public sector colleges was Rs3,000. Now the fee will be equivalent to the registration fee being charged by the affiliating university – not less than Rs30,000.

For undergraduate students of private colleges, the registration fee was Rs3,000 which now will be equivalent to that charged by the affiliating university – not less than Rs5,000. The notification also states that the decision of the council shall be applicable from the 2017-18 sessions.

Criticizing the trend of ‘double registration’ a student of a medical college said every student gets registered with the colleges/university and then with the PMDC because the council ensured that no college admitted students more than their allowed strength.

“Earlier, the registration fee was just Rs3,000 but now it will be equal to the registration fee charged by the affiliating university. Some of the universities are charging up to Rs30,000 as a registration fee. This will increase an additional burden on the students,” he said. He said the PMDC should take steps to reduce financial burden on the students. If it is necessary to generate funds, the council should charge colleges and universities. “Moreover, the council can increase the registration renewal fee of doctors who earn a lot rather than putting more financial burden on the students,” he said. According to a former member of the PMDC, the previous council had tried to take some steps to increase income but the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) never responded.

On January 12, 2018 the council was dissolved by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the nine-member ad hoc committee was formed to run the affairs of the council.