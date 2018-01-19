Students enjoy day of STEM activities at schools

Peshawar

A series of science activities for students were organized at Government Shaheed Hasnain Higher Secondary School No.1 here, by Robokids and Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science. Students participating in the demonstrations from Grade 8 to Grade 10 were excited to recreate some of the experiments they had been studying in their textbooks throughout the school year and developed technical models using their robotic kits. The activity gave children an opportunity to brush up their STEM skills under the guidance of experts in Robotics, Games Programming, Electronics and Mathematics which they otherwise miss out on owing to lack of resources and teaching expertise at the public school-level.—APP