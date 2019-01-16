Students donate Rs 4.688m to dams fund

Students of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantt & Garrison on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs.4.688 Million voluntarily contributed by them as donation to Dams Fund.

The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan received the cheuqe and extended thanks to them on behalf of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, for their donation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.—APP

