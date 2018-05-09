Students display their talent through various projects

Staff Reporter

Final year students of Engineering Sciences displayed their skills and innovative qualities through their projects in the areas of information technology, robotics & industrial automation, healthcare, power sector, energy sector, telecom sector, electronics industry during Air University’s Open House 2018, festivities held here on Tuesday.

The activity provided opportunity to its graduating students from Engineering Sciences and Computer Sciences to present their final year projects.

According to details, more than 500 students participated in the event.