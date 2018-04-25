Students display projects at Bahria University

Staff Reporter

Bahria University hosted Open House 2018, giving opportunity to final year students from Engineering Sciences and Management Sciences to display their final year projects. Open House showcased some of the brilliant projects from Bahria University.

The event was organized at the premises of Bahria University Islamabad. Honorable Rector of Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) inaugurated the event. Director General/Pro-Rector, Registrar, and other management of the university were also present. The projects of students were evaluated by the judges from industry for category prizes. President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) also graced the occasion and encouraged students.