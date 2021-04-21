Students design app to provide guided tours of Walled City

Students at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have developed the ‘Lahori Khoji‘ smartphone app, which provides guided tours of Lahore’s Walled City.

posting information about the app on social media, LUMS professor and historian Dr Ali Usman Qasmi said that “students designed the app and researched its content as part of a course offered at LUMS.”

The software, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, was released to coincide with World Heritage Day (April 18).

According to Dr. Qasmi, students conducted extensive analysis before designing and developing the smartphone application.

“The students not only read the classical texts but also made several trips to the Walled City,” explained Professor Qasmi.

Faizan Abbas Naqvi, a historian based in Lahore, also assisted the students in developing the app.

Since the “app is a product of research carried out by undergraduate students who are not professional historians” the community of students is receptive to feedback about how to develop it.

