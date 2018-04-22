Students continue protests against rape, murder of Aasifa

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, students in Chadoora and Panzan areas of Badgam, today, held a massive protest demonstration demanding punishment for the perpetrators of rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa in Kathua.

Indian forces’ personnel used brute force to disperse the protesting students.

A female student was injured in the forces’ actions. She was shifted to Chadoora hospital for treatment.

Scores of M.Ed students of Cluster University, Srinagar, also staged a protest at the Press Colony against the anti-people policies of the puppet authorities.

The puppet authorities had ordered closure of many Higher Secondary Schools and colleges in the Kashmir Valley to prevent the students from staging protests against the rape and murder of the minor girl.—KMS