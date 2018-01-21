Students in cocaine’s pitfall as authorities sit silently

Students of universities and colleges in Islamabad have started to become victims of cocaine and the police and the management are doing nothing to stop the wicked activity.

The students are spending thousands of rupees on drugs.

It has been learnt that one gram of cocaine in subnormal quality is being sold for Rs12,000, and of good quality is being sold for Rs18,000.

Furthermore, the network of drug dealers is so strong that it is very easy to buy cocaine on just a phone call, and the service is available 24 hours. Parents also remain unaware of their children’s activities of such kind as this drug has no odor.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said while talking to Dunya News that around two hundred and fifty thousand students are getting education in the federal capital, and all educational institutions have been declared as no smoking zones.

The minister claimed that there is strict scrutiny of all prohibited materials in the institutes, and the authorities keep a check on these type of activities in the areas adjacent to the universities and colleges as well.

He said it is also parents’ duty to monitor the activities of their children.—NNI

