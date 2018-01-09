Students’ arrest from Bandipora playground condemned

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) in its meeting held at its Rajbagh head office in Srinagar, today, condemned the arrest of the students from a playground in Bandipora.

According to Kashmir media Service, the JKMC President, Muhammad Sultan Magray, who chaired the meeting, in his address exhibited disappointment over the arrest of the students allegedly playing the anthem of the other country.

The participants of the meeting urged the authorities to release the students at the earliest so that they could continue their sports activities as well as studies. They said action of police against the students is unnecessarily and youth of area also feel stunned and anguished.

The meeting also expressed concern over the frequent nakas on highways causing inconvenience to the people of the territory. They emphasized upon the authorities to discontinue such measure for the relief of the daily commuters.

Senior members of the party participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza during his mass contact programme in Mattan and Shangus in Islamabad district said that peace would remain elusive unless settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations.

On the other hand, Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) served a legal notice to an Indian channel for telecasting baseless news about its illegally detained chief, Shabbir Ahmad Shah. The notice issued through advocate Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar said that Shabbir Shah, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, is a prominent and frontline pro-freedom political leader of Jammu and Kashmir right from 1968, fighting for Right to Self Determination.—KMS