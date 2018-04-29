Students are future leaders who will forge destiny of nation: Masood

Bahria university convocation

Mohammad Arshad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the youth of today are the future leaders of Pakistan who will forge the destiny of this nation. He said that with dedication and passion Pakistan will be among the top 10 countries of the world by 2050.

While addressing the19th Convocation of Bahria University Islamabad here President Masood Khan highlighted the need to uphold merit and competence saying that today was a day of achievement and accomplishment which marks a major milestone in their lives.

While speaking to the participants, the President said that to make Pakistan into a great nation we must demonstrate professional and academic excellence. He added we must strive and contribute to the development of Pakistan. He said that with international exposure our students will be able to compete with their global peers.

Underlining the importance developing the highest standards of morality and ethics, the President said that we must focus on character building. He said that by showing faith in the Almighty and in ourselves, we can achieve spiritual salvation by selflessly serving our society and people. Integrity and honesty to oneself can help be our moral compass and navigate us through the turbulent waters of life.

The President said that by acquiring modern education we can ensure that our graduates will be able absorbed in the ever growing and challenging job market. Being global citizens, he urged the students to take up global responsibilities and work for holistic peace and prosperity. He said that students must achieve academic excellence through handwork and perseverance, because there are no shortcuts in life.

Speaking to the participants the President highlighted the atrocities taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir and how our brothers and sisters have been made prisoners in their homeland. He said we here in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are free while innocent Kashmiris in IOK are being subjected to the barbarity of the Indian forces. “Every single day the people of IOK are being murdered, maimed torture and imprisoned.