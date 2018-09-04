Students are being tortured

Students are tortured. It is generally believed that people who become teachers take revenge from their students of what has happened to them as being students by their teachers. In our society, teachers who teach, especially at the school level, pent up their frustration by beating the students and scolding them. This is the common practice that usually teachers do.

Nobody can deny the fact that the true essence of teaching and sharpening student’s thoughts and making them useful for the future has now been vanished away. Students are being treated as for granted and this fashion will go on if the concerned authorities will not take any action on such a delicate issue. School administration should not hire those teachers who are not eligible for the job. Teacher’s personal training and grooming sessions should be arranged before letting her/him go in the class. This profession has it’s own worth because of a lot of reasons. And its worth should be maintained in order to secure student’s future!

HIRA KHAN

Via email

