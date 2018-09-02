Students annoyed over abrupt cancellation of Ph.D Urdu admissions by FUUAST

The abrupt cancellation of the Ph.D admissions in Urdu subject by Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has created inconvenience for many of the aspiring students from different cities who were waiting anxiously for test and interview call from the university after submitting admission forms.

A number of students from federal capital as well as the other cities submitted the admission forms for PhD in Urdu soon after announcement of the admissions by the University, however it decided to cancel the admission process internally without informing the students who were still waiting for the University’s response.

“I visited the University by the way and checked the status of my admission and shocked to hear from the officials that the university has cancelled the admission process. How can they play with the future of a number of students like me?” Saeeda Irum, who intended to pursue PhD in Urdu and submitted her admission form said.

Talking to APP, Saeeda said, “Now the given time for submitting admission forms in other universities like National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has been over while Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and some others are not offering admissions.”

After cancellation of admissions by FUUAST, I stand nowhere. The University should not have been announced the admissions, if they intend to cancel the process at last minute, she said. This is not a matter of concern for the university but it will waste the whole academic year of the students, she said.

Another student, Amir Agha said, “I think the university offered the admissions just to grab money through selling forms and prospectuses. The University administration at least must return Rs. 1000 to the students who applied for admission, if they do not compensate them in any other way”.

During the last semester did not offer the programme and this time they cancelled after announcement which reflect their inability to handle the University matters effectively and may be they were afraid of the new government policies.

Urdu is our national language and already only few universities are offering PhD in this subject, some of these are charging highly for admissions which many of the students cannot afford to pursue. While others like FUAAST are playing havoc with the future of students.

Akhtar Munir who was arguing the officials of the university said, “I came from Malakand first to buy prospectus and admission form for my sister who wanted to apply then again we visited the university for submission of forms”. —APP

