Students and sports

Being a Pakistani, I want to bring to the attention of school authorities towards sports activities for students. Our education system is abysmal. Schools are only focusing on strategies, how their students could get the highest grades in academic. They are neglecting the sports activities of students. Sports play a major role in a student’s life. They keep students physically fit. The students, who play sports, perform well in every field of their life.

They know how to manage their time. They have more patience. Their mind and body are stronger than those who do not play sports. Sports activities could reduce the risk of heart diseases, obesity and osteoporosis which are common these days. Students who play sports perform well in Maths and Science. Educational institutions should organize sports activities for students. It is their responsibility.

NIMRA ANJUM

Faisalabad

