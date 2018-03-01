Students advised not to support parties provoking violence

Staff Reporter

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has called upon the masses not to be part of such political and religious parties that are provoking them for violence because religion and politics are not meant for creating turmoil and conflicts. He advised the students not to become tool of such politicians and Molvis who were driving them towards negative directions.

He was addressing a lecture organized by Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs at Faisal Auditorium here on Wednesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Director Students Affairs Shahid Gul, deans of faculties, heads of various departments, faculty members, employees and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing a huge gathering, Maulana Tariq Jameel said that we are Muslims and this is the only introduction to us. He said that we must not divide ourselves into sects.

He said that the people who are dividing us into sects and the politicians who are using our Ummah for their own negative politics are big terrorists.