Students advised to adopt healthy diet, active lifestyle

Staff Reporter

Speakers at cancer awareness seminar Friday highlighted a need to sensitize youth about their health, saying that inactive lifestyle, unhealthy diet, smoking, alcohol and lack of exercise multiplied the risk of fatal diseases especially cancer.

The seminar was organized by the Zoology Department of Government College University Lahore in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in connection with the World Cancer Day. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah chaired the seminar which also addressed by eminent oncologists Dr Usman Rashid, Capitan Dr Kashifa Ehsan and Dr Aftab Ahmed.

The seminar was followed by free mammography screening of GCU senior female staff and faculty members by SKMCH through the hospital’s mobile unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hassan Shah told students that a healthy mind and body was the most precious gift, so they must protect it by adopting an active and healthy lifestyle. He said GCU regularly held seminar and lectures on health related issues to create awareness and sensitize the students about their health.

Talking about different fatal diseases, Capitan Dr Kashifa Ehsan said there were 200 different types of cancers which killed more than one million people every year around the globe. However, she said that 30-50%of cancers could be prevented by adopting healthy and active lifestyle. She asked students to daily exercise for minimum 20 minutes and have a balanced diet heavy in fruits and plant-origin foods.

Dr Ehsan also said that smoking and unbalanced diet were major causes of cancer. She said that more than 150,000 cases of cancer were reported every year whereas there were only 21 dedicated hospitals for this disease in the country.