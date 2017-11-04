Students advised to achieve excellence in life

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Comsats Institute of Information Technology holds its convocations in which total 571 students, from the faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Sciences, and Faculty of Information Sciences & Technology after successfully completing their academic tenure finally received degrees. 25 students with distinctions were also awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector Comsats Institute of Information Technology graced the occasion as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion he congratulated the graduating students on the successful completion of their academic tenure.

However, he said that vast avenues of education and professional development are still waiting for their toil and sweat. He urged them to use the firm foundation of education provided by Comsats Institute of Information Technology to achieve excellence in their professional life.

The Rector advised students to use their professional acumen and ability to research more collaboratively to achieve something substantial for their country. He said that today technological advancement in the field of education is the only viable defence of our country and it is high time to make a collective effort to secure a respectable place for Pakistan at global level by using the power of knowledge.

He stressed that in order to achieve our aim we need a paradigm shift in our traditional teaching styles especially in the institutions of higher education. He strongly recommended Hybrid Teaching Styles to ensure quality teaching and learning for future generations.

He said that it is the most effective and efficient way of expanding course contents designed for students and supporting in-depth delivery and analysis.