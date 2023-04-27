Student secures whopping $9m in US scholarship offers

In an exemplary achievement, a student from Lou-isiana, United States has received university schol-arship offers worth millions of dollars.

The 16-year-old Dennis Barnes, who is studying at the International High School of New Orleans pursuing his final year, has been offered scholarships worth $9 million after he applied to at least 200 colleges across the country in August last year.

At least 125 schools have so far accepted Barnes, while his hopes remain high to receive more oppor-tunities before he makes his final enrolment decision.

This feat by the incredible student has led him to set a new national record soon.

“My goal is to reach $10 million,” he said while speaking to a local media outlet, WWL-TV, which first reported the eye-popping amount the student has amassed.

The teenager said his social media “blew up” af-ter news of his accomplishment garnered traction. Barnes has a near-perfect grade point average (GPA), while he is already pursuing college credits at the Southern University in New Orleans.

The young student did not find the process of applying to so many schools “overwhelming like most people would think”.—APP