Student killed in firing

Narowal

A matriculation student was killed and seven others injured in firing over property dispute here on Wednesday, police said. Armed men of group sprayed bullets at opponents which whom they was in dispute over ownership of a shop in Shakargarh, district Narowal.

A student of 9th class was killed in firing seven people sustained bullet wounds. The culprits fled the scene of the crime. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case against the culprits started raids for their arrest.—INP

