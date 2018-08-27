Student killed in ‘crossfire’

Staff Reporter

A teenage student was killed and a passer-by wounded in crossfire between police and drug peddlers in Afghan Camp, also known as Kochi Camp, near Superhighway morning, officials and witnesses said.

The incident sparked a protest by area people who staged a sit-in on Superhighway, now called M-9 Motorway, along with the coffin of the student for a considerable period of time, causing a traffic mess on the busy highway that links the city with the rest of the country.

The police said that a heavy contingent of law enforcers raided Khilji Goth near Kochi Camp, where Afghan refugees have been living since long, in an operation to flush out drug peddlers.

On seeing the police, the suspects resorted to firing and the law enforcers returned fire.

Police say Kochi Camp has become a drug distribution hub

During an exchange of gunfire, a passer-by, identified as 19-year-old Bilal who was an intermediate student, was killed and another passer-by, Shakeel, 20, was wounded, said Karachi police chief Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh.Another senior official, DIG East Amir Farooqi said that a few suspects were taken into custody and drugs and arms were seized from their custody.

