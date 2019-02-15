Student jumps in front of train, commits suicide

Faisalabad

A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) student committed suicide by jumping in front of fast moving train here on Friday, police said.

According to details, a student of Grade IX, identified as Kashif and hailing from village 657-GB jumped before Shorkot-Lahore bound train at Bachiana Railway Station, Faisalabad.

The train-beheaded student, killing him on the spot and the body shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Reasons behind the suicide could not be ascertained and the police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP

