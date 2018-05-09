Student hospitalised after army thrashes him

Srinagar

A youth was hospitalized after alleged thrashing by the army in Saderkote Bala village of Bandipora district in north Kashmir last evening.

Javaid Ahmad Khan (15) from Saderkoot Bala, a 10th class student at higher secondary school Safapora, was injured after severe thrashing allegedly by the army after their vehicles were pelted with stones in Saderkote Bala last evening.

He was taken to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he is undergoing treatment for head injuries. Despite repeated attempts, army couldn’t be contacted for a comment. Kashmiri students are of focused victims at the hands of the occupying Indian forces in Kashmir.—GK