Student gets himself kidnapped to bilk money from his family

Rawalpindi

Airport Police Thursday solved a kidnapping case registered on January 8 and rounded up four friends including the abductee.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Circle Kazim Naqvi, addressing a press conference, said Tariq Pervaiz, a resident of Dhoke Nusha Gangal, Rawalpindi, submitted an application that his 17-year old son, Muhammad Saheer Tariq, a college student had been kidnapped and the kidnappers, through Facebook messenger, were demanding Rs600,000 ransom for release.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi constituted a police team comprising DSP Civil Lines Circle, SHO Airport and IT experts under the supervision of SP Potohar Syed Ali to arrest the accused.

The team started investigation on scientific lines and father of the abductee was asked to pay ransom amount which was given to a kidnapper in Morgah area.

Later, police succeeded to net the three kidnappers namely Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Yasir Abbas Talal and Abdul Khaliq who were class-fellows of Saheer and recovered the abductee from Adiala Road.

Police also recovered an unregistered Honda motorcycle, Rs210,000 in cash, two mobile phones and other costly items from their possession.

Later, police rounded up Saheer and recovered an expensive mobile phone from his possession as he was mastermind and prepared the plan to get himself kidnapped to bilk his family for money.—APP