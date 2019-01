Rawalpindi

A student was electrocuted in the jurisdiction of Morgah here on Tuesday.

According to details, a teenage boy- Awais of 8th class was playing outside Morgah area when he touched the naked wires and was electrocuted.

Officials from the rescue department and electricity department said that not only electric posts but also domestic switches hazardous during rainy season people should be more careful when they go near electric terminals.—APP

