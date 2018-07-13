Student develops biometric voting system website

Staff Reporter

Ehtisham Mukhtar, student of MSc. (Final year) Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) has developed a Biometric Voting System Website for the conduct of election.

Ehtisham said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can take benefit of the website, said a statement issued by MAJU on Thursday.

He said that due to manual voting system some candidates complain about rigging after every election however this website can ensure transparent election.

Talking about how the website would work, he informed that the voter would provide his CNIC to the polling staff. The staff will enter the CNIC number and all the details of the voter would appear on polling staffs’ screen, after which the polling officer would ask the voter to place his thumb on biometric then names and symbols of all candidates of the constituency will appear on voters’ screen. The voter would be able to cast his vote by only touching the name of his favourite candidate.

Ehtisham had presented the project in the MAJU Karachi Computing and Engineering faculty’s final year projects posters exhibition this week.

