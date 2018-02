Staff Reporter

Kiran Raza daughter of Colonel Masood Raza, a student of Bachelor of Computer Arts in Fatima Jinnah Women university is awarded Gold Medal, in her batch by the Governor Punjab, who is also the Chancellor of the university. The Convocation was held in Convention Center.

Kiran Raza remained a bright student throughout her educational career. Kiran dedicated her medal to her family, and teachers, who supported her in her endeavors.