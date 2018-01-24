Student assaults Hyderabad teacher

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Police on Tuesday lodged a case against a student enrolled at a private English language tuition centre after he assaulted a teacher with the help of his associates during a class session in which minor children were also present.

Police said they had lodged a case on the complaint of Adil Ghauri, the owner of the coaching centre, who nominated Faraz Ahmed, alias Sayam, son of Rashid Ahmed, and ten other as yet unidentified persons in the assault. According to the attacker’s victim, Hasaan Sheikh, he had on Tuesday asked 23-year-old Faraz not to “spoil the environment of the classroom” during an English-language exam, to which the accused had reacted angrily.