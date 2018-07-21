Struggled day and night to eliminate corruption: Imran

KARAK : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that he struggled day and night to eliminate corruption.

Addressing a rally in Karak, he said if elected to power, his party would introduce a new system in the country as corruption is the biggest issue of the country.

“We held local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that his party would improve the local bodies system in the country,” Khan said.

The PTI chairman said that the people of Karak are sensible, adding that the biggest problem facing the people of area is shortage of water.

“We will strengthen the country’s institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”

Launching a tirade against his opponents, Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were sentenced to jail over corruption, adding that the Adiala jail is awaiting the corrupt elite.

He said that the PPP and PML-N had signed a charter of democracy (CoD) and the increasing price of dollar is the first gift of that agreement.

