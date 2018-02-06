Struggle of Kashmiris destined to succeed: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Kashmiris are waiting for the international community to wake up and hold the United Nations-promised plebiscite.

In a message shared by the army’s spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter, the army chief was quoted saying: ‘Repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await awakening of international community for plebiscite under UN resolution. Regardless of the ordeal, their struggle is destined to succeed IA’.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Kashmir shall become a part of Pakistan.

In his message, Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination, according to Radio Pakistan.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Hurriyat appreciate the government of Pakistan and its leadership who has always extended all possible support to our political movement for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

In a special message on the day, Pakistan’s representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said: ‘Today is the day for solidarity with Kashmir, but for Pakistan and Pakistanis every day is the day for Kashmir solidarity.’

’Here, in UN we raise Kashmir issue again and again, and ask for implementation of UN resolutions,’ she remarked. ‘We are observing this day to pay tribute to the Kashmiris who have struggled since last 70 years. Their sacrifices will never go to waste. Pakistanis are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiris brothers,’ she added.—INP